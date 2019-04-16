Kevin from “The Office” parties for 4 hours in Iowa City

Kevin Malone knows how to have a good time away from The Office.

Brian Baumgartner, the actor who plays Malone on NBC’s legendary comedy “The Office”, unexpectedly showed up at Bo-James bar in Iowa City last Wednesday and proceeded to party for four hours.

“He was a great time,” said Bo-James bartender Tiffany Kniffen.

“He was taking shots and singing aloud with all the [University of Iowa] college kids to ‘Country Roads’ by John Denver.”

Kniffen, who happens to be a huge fan of “The Office”, did not recognize Baumgartner at first.

“We had no idea he was coming in,” Kniffen tells KWQC.

“He was just sitting at the end of the bar with his hat over his face at first, then people slowly came up to take pictures.”

Kniffen says Baumgartner, who was in town for a speaking engagement at the University of Iowa, hung out at Bo-James from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Upon exiting, Baumgartner left a generous – and humorous - tip of $69.69.

“He thought it was funny how cool everyone thought he was,” Kniffen said.

“The college kids loved him! The coolest man on campus.”