Kewanee Firefighters extinguish fire at Windmont Park.

Kewanee Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire at Windmont Park on Wednesday evening.

When they arrived fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the bathroom area of the shelter.

Damage to the structure was confined to the bathroom and roof immediately above the bathroom but the building is expected to be saved.

Firefighters helped Park District employees in removing supplies in other rooms of the structure that were used for camps located at the park. Those items are believed to have not been damaged in the fire.

A cause of the fire has not been determined at time of this release. The investigation into the cause continues.