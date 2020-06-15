Kewanee High School's principal says remote-counseling available following fatal boat accident

Kewanee High School Principal James Bryan has released a statement following the death of a current and former student of the high school. This comes after the Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed the deaths of 16-year-old Alexander Ravelingeen and 21-year-old Alondra Acosta.

In the statement, Bryan says the district will have counselors and social workers available remotely to help those in need deal with this sudden loss.

You can read the full statement below.

"It is with a saddened and heavy heart that the Kewanee School District tragically lost two students (one former and one current) in a boating accident over the weekend. The Kewanee School District passes its most sincere sympathy to both families.

We were excited for the upcoming school year and looking forward to Alex's junior year. He was scheduled to take driver's education behind the wheel this summer. His loss saddens all of us and he will be missed as a part of the Kewanee High School family.

The Kewanee School District does have counselors and social workers available remotely to help school mates deal with this loss. Students will be informed on how to get in touch with these specialists. The district encourages any student who is experiencing difficulty dealing with this tragic loss to contact the school."