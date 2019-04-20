Kewanee, Ill officer comes face-to-face with a gun, but doesn't fire his service weapon

A Bradford, Ill. man arrested on numerous charges is lucky to be alive after he is accused of pulling a gun on a Kewanee, Ill. police officer on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

According to a post by the police department, which included body camera video, Tyler J. Demuynch, 29, could be approached by Sergeant Stephen Kijanowski outside a home in the 800 block of Willow Street. During the encounter, the post said Demuynck pulled out a gun on the officer but dropped it on the ground as he tried to retrieve it from the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

Moments after Demuynck pulls the gun from his sweatshirt, Sgt. Kijanowski pulls his service weapon and holds the suspect at gunpoint until backup officers arrived.

The Kewanee Police Department said in its post that it Sgt. Kijanowski believed Demuynck was involved in switching license plate on vehicles at Beck’s South Gas Station and the Royal Oaks Nursing Home after he spotted the vehicle that Demuynck was in leaving the area of the license plate switches.

Demuynck was charged with multiple felonies that included aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and possession of a weapon without a FOID card. Demuynck also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of weapons.

Demuynck has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse. The alleged crimes are preliminary charges and the subject is innocent until proven guilty.

