Kewanee Police investigating how one person ended up shot and another seriously injured

Kewanee Police are investigating an incident that left one person with gunshot wounds and another with serious injuries. Police say there were called to the 100 block of N. Vine Street around 12:55am on June 23rd. When officers arrived they found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound and a 26 year old woman with blunt force injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, but the man was later taken to a Peoria hospital. The conditions of both are unknown at this time. The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is now looking into this investigation.