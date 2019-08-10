Kewanee correctional center reunites incarcerated dads with their kids for a day



The Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center gave incarcerated dads the opportunity to spend more time with their kids on Saturday.

Normally kids are only allowed to spend short periods of time with incarcerated parents in a visiting room.

However, the Kewanee correctional center believes it’s beneficial for both dads and their kids to spend time having fun outside.

They spent their time together playing games, munching on hotdogs, and did artwork together at the center’s Day with Dad event.

One of the inmates said he has been looking forward to this day all year.

"I wish they could have it every day if that was possible because this is just amazing. And I know we can't get this anywhere else in Illinois,” said inmate Mario Godfrey.

“I'm really having a good time and this is something I'll definitely be looking forward to next year too because I'll still be here."

This was the third year the center put on this event and they plan to continue it every year.

