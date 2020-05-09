Kewanee correctional officer recovering from COVID-19, staff cheer him on

The Illinois Department of Corrections shared a video of department members wishing a fellow correctional officer luck in his recovery with COVID-19.

According to the department, Correctional Officer Terry Viane of Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center has been transferred out of the ICU. He has been fighting COVID-19 since March.

Viane spent 28 days on a ventilator and is now recovering in rehabilitation.

Below is the Facebook video from Friday where staff shared their love and support for Viane over Facetime.