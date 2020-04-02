Kewanee man starts fitness journey for beginners during COVID-19

Working out as a beginner can be daunting. It's even more intimidating to do it in front of others. When the New View furniture company told Kewanee's Tyler Horrie that he would still be paid to no longer work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler decided to start a fitness journey along with some help from Kewanee YMCA Wellness Director Laura Luciani, and they're inviting you to come along. Tyler and Laura are working out together at 11:00 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning. You can workout with them live on Facebook on the YMCA of Kewanee Healthy Living Page