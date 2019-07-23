Kewanee police investigating multiple burglaries, asking for public's help

The Kewanee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect after multiple burglaries.

Police say the burglaries have mainly happened in the northwest area of town within the past few days.

The suspect is reported to be a slender white man, approximately 5'10" with short or balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, red shorts, a gray tank top and black socks in the far west area of W. 6th St. Police say he may be on a bicycle.

Police are also reminding residents to secure their property and lock all vehicles and structures.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Crime Stoppers.

