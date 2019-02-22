Kick those winter blues with a trip to the 2019 RV & Camping Show. Here at KWQC, we're mentally escaping the winter. This weekend, you can prepare for warmer weather with a trip down to the QCCA Expo, where they're celebrating all things camping.

All under one roof you'll find RV’s, campers, motor homes, and trailers. Right along with that, tropical BBQ will be available each day with cooking demonstrations from Mr. BBQ. Also, there is plenty of fun for the kids with bounce houses and more in the kid zone.

Senior Day/Military Appreciation on Friday, $6 at the door.

February 22nd- 24th, 2019

Friday: 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Saturday: 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Sunday: 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Details & tickets here

