Kidnapping suspect killed after officer-involved shooting on bridge in Arkansas

The Hernando de Soto Bridge was shut down early Tuesday after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.

An officer-involved shooting on the Hernando de Soto Bridge in Arkansas closed the bridge temporarily overnight. (Source: WMC/Gray News)

Officers said the incident started in Memphis with a robbery and kidnapping around 12 a.m. Tuesday. Police were told two suspects were seen forcing a man into the trunk of the car.

The suspects then fled the scene in a white Nissan.

Memphis Police located the suspects’ car and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop the car and drove westbound.

Investigators said the suspects continued to drive towards I-40 into Arkansas, and Arkansas State Police and West Memphis Police were notified about the incident.

The suspects eventually got off, turned around and went eastbound on I-40 back towards Memphis.

An Arkansas State Police officer conducted a pit maneuver, forcing the suspect’s car to stop.

Two suspects tried to flee the scene, but officers quickly apprehended the driver without incident. The passenger jumped the concrete divider wall and was chased by officers on foot.

Authorities said shots were fired. The passenger was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured.

Originally, the Memphis Police Department said the passenger was apprehended and the driver ran from the scene - but that has been corrected.

Investigators said the man kidnapped was a 61-year-old man, who was located in the trunk of the suspect’s car.

He had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Officials with the Memphis Police Department said the Arkansas State Police will be conducting this investigation since the fatal shooting happened in Arkansas.

All lanes are now reopened on the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

