Kindergarten class writes Joe Burrow an ‘advice book’ on how to handle winning the Heisman

Kindergarteners at the LSU Lab School have some advice for the newly-crowned Heisman Trophy winner. (Source: WAFB)

The class wrote an advice book ahead of the ceremony with tips for Joe on how to handle the outcome; win or lose.

Some of the advice the class gave Louisiana's adopted son:

-- If you win, high five Coach O.

-- If you win, do a dogpile.

-- If you win, don't go crazy on TV. Your friends are watching.

-- If you win, don’t brag to the other team.

A note from the teachers was pinned to the book:

"Just wanted to send a good luck book from our kindergarten students at LSU Lab School. They are so excited for you. We have loved watching you play this season. If you ever want to come by and say hello - we would love that!

The book found its way to the eventual Heisman winner, who snapped a picture and sent it back to the class to let them know he read it. And it seems like he took their advice."

During his acceptance speech, Burrow began not by bragging to the other team, but by thanking the coaches at Ohio State University.

Burrow didn’t go crazy on TV, he shed tears. He didn’t high five head coach Ed Orgeron, he hugged him emotionally.

