Kindergartners prepare backpacks for kids affected by hurricane

Two dozen kindergartners and their families packed school supplies on Thursday night to help those in need.

The Trinity Lutheran church packed more than 100 backpacks for kids in the Bahamas who were affected by the hurricane. The packs included four notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils, a pencil sharpener, and scissors. They also had a coloring station and made t-shirts for spirit days.

Kay Barry, a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Lutheran said this was an important way to get kids involved at an early age, "I always tell them they're small but they're mighty and they can help people - other kids their own age so they can go to school too!"

The kindergarteners could invite their families to the event. Faith Bohling whose sister is in kindergarten said, "Ii feel bad because the hurricanes hit them and they don't' have enough money to buy school supplies because they're busy building up their homes after the disaster!"

The backpacks will be sent out on Friday. This is all part of an initiative by the school, the "world changer project" where each grade dedicates a night to help a part of the world in need.