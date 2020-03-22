Kings Harvest Animal Shelter temporarily closes, all dogs adopted

Kings Harvest Animal Shelter adopted out all of its dogs by the time it closed its doors on Sunday afternoon due to COVID-19.

Kings Harvest staff told TV6 they have never adopted out all of their dogs before.

“We have never had everybody get adopted,” said Vet Tech Assistant Gabrielle Weeks. “Even our dogs we assumed would be unadoptable have been adopted.”

Weeks said Kings Harvest staff worked seven days straight to make sure they adopted or fostered out as many pets as possible. The shelter also had a discount on adoptions.

“Staff and volunteers just knocked it out and found some great homes for some great animals that were in desperate need,” she said.

The shelter adopted out about 20 pets each day over the weekend.

By the time they closed on Sunday, there were still 18 cats available.

“We are going to still be calling out cat fosters,” Weeks said. “Staff will still be here. We are still going to be coming in, cleaning and taking care of the animals.”

Kings Harvest staff understand why many would want the comfort of a furry friend during this time

“Animals are a big comfort, especially to all of us,” Weeks said. “We are just hoping everybody stays in their furever homes.”

Kings Harvest doesn’t know how long it will be closed, but it will remain available to those who want to adopt or foster by appointment only.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Humane Society of Scott County are also closed during this time.