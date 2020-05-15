Kings Harvest Pet Rescue and Purina to hold pet food giveaway

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue and Purina will be holding a pet food giveaway for the Quad Cities.

This giveaway will be on Monday, May 18 from 11:30 a.m. 4 p.m. This may end sooner if food runs out before 4 p.m.

"This will be a drive-through, no contact, community pet food pantry," officials said. "The pet food giveaway will be located at King's Harvest shelter at 2504 W Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804. King's Harvest and Purina have a mission to help our community whenever the need arises. Thank you to our friends at Country Club Coffee and Two Men and A Truck for their help with this event. Thanks to Purina for their donation."

Officials with the Davenport Purina factory say now more than ever, pet owners are depending on "quality, nutritious foods" for their animals.

"Our amazing team in Davenport is working to make sure that pets continue to have nutritious pet food in their bowls," Davenport Purina Factory Manager Casey Hansen said. "Purina is proud to support organizations in our community that are helping our friends, neighbors, and pets during this time. We are all in this together."