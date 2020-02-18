Kings Harvest Pet Rescue holding protest to seek justice for abused dog, Emmanuel

King's Harvest Pet Rescue staff and volunteers are holding a peaceful protest on Thursday to seek justice for a dog who died after showing up to the rescue with serious signs of abuse.

Staff at Kings Harvest say they will be meeting in front of the Scott County Courthouse at 8 a.m. for a peaceful protest in the court case against Dennis Terrell Stewart, 38, and Vanessa Marie Bruyntjens, 39.

Stewart and Bruyntjens are each charged with one count of Animal Neglect Resulting in Death or Serious Injury, a serious misdemeanor, in the death of a gray and white pitbull named "Emmanuel."

A police investigation began after Stewart brought the neglected and malnourished dog to the shelter. Upon arriving, Emmanuel appeared to be lethargic, with multiple wounds and cuts. He was not responsive and could not lift his head. According to a police report, he was 1/10 the size he should have been and had multiple scrapes and bruises on his body.

Staff tried to warm his body and hydrate him, but he passed away shortly after they began treatment.

The investigation eventually led police to Stewart and and Bruyntjens, Emmanuel's owners. Police say Stewart and Bruyntjens were both responsible for helping Emmanuel receive medical attention and not allowing him to be subjected to the "horrible conditions" and suffering he endured.

Kings Harvest staff say anyone who wants to join in on the peaceful protest can just show up, and they will have extra signs. They ask that participants wear their Kings Harvest Pet Rescue t-shirts if they have one.

In a statement regarding the protest, staff said, "It's time for all of us to be the voice for abused animals in Iowa who can't speak for themselves. ... We hope our presence will be representation for "Emmanuel" and that it will encourage anyone deliberating this case to seek the maximum penalties for the abuse/neglect this poor dog suffered through."

Staff are also asking anyone who can't make it but wants to help to write to their lawmakers in support of HF-737, a bill that would improve legal definitions of animal neglect, abuse, and torture and increases penalties for animal crimes, including making animal torture an automatic felony.