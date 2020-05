Pet owners in the Quad Cities can get free food for their four-legged friends.

Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kings Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport will be handing out dog and cat food to anyone that is in need. You don't have to sign up, you just drive up to the parking lot, stay in your car, and they will hand you the food. The pet food is being donated by Purina. The animal shelter is on 2504 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA.