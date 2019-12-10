Kings Harvest Pet Rescue offering $1000 reward for information on dog abuser

Warning: images that may be upsetting to some are shown further into this article.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who severely abused a dog brought to the shelter Monday.

TV6 brought you the story Monday night of the dog, named Emmanuel, who died after being severely abused.

A man walking his own dog found Emmanuel at Scott County Park. Emmanuel was rushed to the emergency vet, but his injuries were too severe.

"He had open wounds all over his body, lacerations on his legs, paws and face,” Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Assistant Director Rochelle Dougall said. “There was a deep gash on his face that was clearly infected."

In a previous Facebook post, Kings Harvest said the dog was likely used in fighting as well.

The Humane Society of Scott County is now investigating.

Kings Harvest posted on its Facebook page today, saying it wants to help the investigation by offering a $1000 reward to catch whoever is involved in the abuse and neglect Emmanuel suffered. Staff say his injuries were some of the worst they have ever seen.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Humane Society of Scott County at 563-388-6655 or the Scott County Sheriff's Department at 563-326-8625.