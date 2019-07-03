Kings Harvest looking for volunteers to cuddle adoptable pets during fireworks

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is looking for volunteers to comfort their dogs and cats during Wednesday night's fireworks.

In a Facebook post that has since received hundreds of reactions and comments, the no-kill shelter reached out to the community about their search for a "cuddle team."

"Fireworks can be scary, and if you would like to come and hang out with some wonderful homeless animals, stop by anytime between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd," the post read. Volunteers can help by reading, singing or talking to the animals.

Kings Harvest officials say volunteers are welcome to bring a blanket or fold-up chair to sit on. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is located at 2504 W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.