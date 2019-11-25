Kings Harvest takes in litter of kittens found abandoned in dumpster

Officials with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter say they just took in a litter of kittens that were found abandoned in a dumpster.

Officials say the three kittens were surrendered Monday after being left in a dumpster.

They say besides a little dirt from the dumpster, the kittens are flea-free and relatively clean. The kittens are also friendly, sweet and used to people. Officials believe this means the kittens were living in a home and then abandoned.

The kittens will be living in a foster home for the next 6 to 7 weeks, after which they will be available for adoption. Officials say they still need their vaccines and boosters, deworming medicines and will need to be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

"We take in local abandoned animals and local owner surrenders along with pulling from kill shelters all across the country and cases like this are always a big financial hit to our shelter," the post stated.

Details on how to help can be found in the Facebook post below.

