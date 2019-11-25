Kings Harvest takes in litter of kittens found abandoned in dumpster

Officials with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter say they just took in this litter of kittens that were found abandoned in a dumpster. (Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter say they just took in a litter of kittens that were found abandoned in a dumpster.

Officials say the three kittens were surrendered Monday after being left in a dumpster.

They say besides a little dirt from the dumpster, the kittens are flea-free and relatively clean. The kittens are also friendly, sweet and used to people. Officials believe this means the kittens were living in a home and then abandoned.

The kittens will be living in a foster home for the next 6 to 7 weeks, after which they will be available for adoption. Officials say they still need their vaccines and boosters, deworming medicines and will need to be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

"We take in local abandoned animals and local owner surrenders along with pulling from kill shelters all across the country and cases like this are always a big financial hit to our shelter," the post stated.

