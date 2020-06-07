Kinnick Stadium and Nile Kinnick statue vandalized in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.

Officials said the vandalism happened after 9 p.m. in the plaza outside the sound end zone at the stadium. Vandals also tagged the Nile Kinnick statue with graffiti.

Some of the vandalism singled out football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Doyle was put on administrative leave Saturday pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’ by former Hawkeye players.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.

Officials said the vandalism happened after 9 p.m. in the plaza outside the sound end zone at the stadium. Vandals also tagged the Nile Kinnick statue with graffiti.

Some of the vandalism singled out football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Doyle was put on administrative leave Saturday pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’ by former Hawkeye players.