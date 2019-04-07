Kirstjen Nielsen leaving post as Homeland Security secretary, Trump tweets

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is stepping down, President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday.

The president said he is nominating Kevin McAleenan, the current commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as her replacement.

In his tweet, the president thanked Nielsen for her service. He said he had confidence that McAleenan “will do a great job!”

Two AP sources said Nielsen went to the White House Sunday to speak with Trump following their trip to the border late last week. The people say she has been frustrated by difficulty getting other departments to help with the growing number of families coming crossing the border.

Nielsen had been on the chopping block before. Trump threatened to fire her and she previously considered resigning, but officials at the time recognized there were no obvious successors in place.

The people were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

