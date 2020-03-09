Knowing the different symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and allergies

While the globe is focusing in on COVID-19, there are still concerns over the flu and even allergies as spring approaches.

This season alone, the CDC reports that at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza.

Meanwhile, more COVID-19 cases are being reported.

Between the flu, COVID-19 and even allergies, do you know the different symptoms for the three?

Allergy symptoms:

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies.

- runny nose, stuffy nose and sneezing

- wheezing, shortness of breath

- cough

- rashes

- fatigue

- headache

- nausea and vomiting

- fever

Flu symptoms:

The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu.

- fever, or feeling feverish/chills

- cough

- sore throat

- runny or stuffy nose

- muscle or body aches

- headaches

- fatigue (tiredness)

- some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

COVID-19 symptoms:

The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19.

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

- May appear 2-14 days after exposure