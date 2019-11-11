Knowing to keep your vehicles out of the way during a snow emergency

Police in Blue Grass are reminding residents about what to do during snow emergencies.

The Blue Grass Police Department's police chief posted a reminder to Facebook on what residents can do if they don't have the internet or access to Facebook.

"To avoid a citation, or getting your vehicle decorated, and or having an officer knock on your door at 2 in the morning. Listen to the radio, the news, look to see if your neighbors who usually park on the street have their vehicles in the driveway," police officials said.

"If snow accumulations are predicted to be over 2 inches, that's when you should know to park your vehicle in the driveway," the police chief said. "A fine for parking on the street during a snow emergency is $135.00 that is the sum of the $50 fine plus $85 court cost. That doesn't include if the vehicle gets towed."