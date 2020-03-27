Knox County announces first COVID-19 case

A 50-year old male is the first positive test in Knox County for coronavirus disease. The Knox County Department and Illinois Department Health made the announcement late Friday night. According to the press release, “the Knox County Health Department is following all of the guidelines set forth by the CDC and IDPH and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. The staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator of Knox County Health Department. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

The health department is asking residents to continue to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of the virus, such as social distancing and practicing the 3 C's - clean, cover, and contain.