An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's department leads to a heroin bust at the Amtrak station

Two California people are under arrest following an investigation at the Amtrak Station in Galesburg. The Knox County Sheriff's office says detectives were investigating two suspicious passengers on the train. During their investigation, they say detectives found the two female suspects were transporting ten pounds of heroin. A 52 year old woman and 35 year old woman, both from Bakersfield, California were arrested and now face drug charges.

The sheriff's office says the street value of the heroin is $450,000.