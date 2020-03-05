Knox County health officials discuss coronavirus outbreak preparations

Health officials in Knox County held a meeting Thursday to talk about how they're preparing for the coronavirus in case of an outbreak.

They say while there are no confirmed cases in the county, emergency preparedness is something they work on year-round.

"You just have to fine tune what's going on based on what the actual event becomes. So whether it becomes a pandemic flu epidemic, or COVID-19, you just look at the plan you've already developed and adapt it to that," Michele Gabriel with the health department said.

Terri McCrery, an RN infection preventionist at St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, says they're prepared to screen patients for the coronavirus if necessary.

"We've been screening patients since 2014, starting with the Ebola outbreak. We've been screening patients for travel since then. We do that, and then there are signs and symptoms. So we screen them, if they were to come into our hospital and our clinics, and if that happens we have an algorithm that we would follow and treat the patients that way. There are numbers they can call or they call me and we go from there. Thankfully, we have not had any cases in Knox County," McCrery said.