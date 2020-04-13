Knox County reports third positive case of COVID-19

Health officials in Knox County have announced a third positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Officials say the case is a man in his 60's.

"The Knox County Health Department is again continuing to follow all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case," said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator. "And when applicable supports other agencies locally and at the State level to complete case investigation."

Knox County officials are reminding the public "it is very important to continue implementing social distancing to limit the spread of the virus. Social distancing means putting distance between yourself and others and staying home as much as possible."

As of Sunday, health officials in the state of Illinois announced 20,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This includes 720 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.