Knox, Whiteside counties receiving federal grant money for expanded coronavirus testing

Illinois is getting more than $25 million in federal grant money to support expanded coronavirus testing.

This impacts dozens of community health centers across the state.

The funding comes from the Health Care Enhancement Act, which was signed into law in April.

Here in the Quad-City area, the Knox County Community Health Center is receiving more than $160,000.

As of Tuesday morning, Knox County has 80 confirmed cases. Forty-one people have recovered, according to health officials.

The Whiteside County facility is getting nearly $300,000. As of Tuesday morning, the county has 111 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

