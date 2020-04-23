Koalas injured in Australian wildfires released back into wild

After healing from injuries they sustained in the 2019 Australian wildfires, 26 koalas, including seven joeys, are being released back into the wild.

Anwen, a 4-year-old female koala, was the third patient admitted to the world’s only all-koala hospital, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photos of her went viral in October 2019 due to burns she sustained in wildfires that covered 90% of her body.

Anwen is now one of 26 koalas, including seven joeys, that was released in the Lake Innes Nature Reserve over the course of a week.

Hospital employees carefully considered a mix of koala ages and sexes in order to make for a well-rounded community, especially in hopes the animals will breed and grow their population in the wild.

The Lake Innes area was badly damaged in the fires, but higher than expected rainfall made it possible to release the koalas earlier than planned.

"While we are all facing difficult and uncertain times, this incredible story of hope serves as a reminder of the resilience of our incredible flora and fauna and people," said Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director of Tourism Australia, in a statement.

The hospital is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but those wanting to support its work can donate online or adopt a koala to sponsor throughout treatment.

Copyright 2020 Port Macquarie Koala Hospital via CNN. All rights reserved.