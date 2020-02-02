Kobe Bryant Memorial to be Dismantled

The public makeshift memorial outside the Staples Center honoring Kobe Bryant and the others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash -- will be dismantled after the Super Bowl today.

Thousands of fans have left items honoring Bryant, his daughter and the seven others killed.

According to Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater, Bryant’s wife Vanessa reached out to him saying her family would like the items.

Zeidman says it will have been a week and the arena has contractually obligated events that are moving in.

Perishable items will be composted and spread around the complex.

Staples Center officials suggest that fans who are still interested in doing something can donate to the Mamba Foundations

