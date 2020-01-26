UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant dead in an apparent helicopter crash according to multiple media reports. (MGN)
Updated: Sun 3:01 PM, Jan 26, 2020

CALABASAS, Ca. (KWQC) - According to the Calabasas City Manager, Kobe Bryant is one of five people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Sources, including TMZ are now confirming his daughter Gianna Maria Onore, 13, has also died in the crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, a call for a downed helicopter came in just after 10:00 A.M.

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

Kobe Bryant was 41.

TMZ was one of the first media sources to report the crash.

While the LA County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed he is among the dead, they are reporting they are investigating a crash.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

 