Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press.

All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

The Los Angeles Times reports the helicopter took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. local time in the hills above Calabasas in foggy conditions.

Bryant was in attendance Saturday in his hometown of Philadelphia as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers surpassed him for third on NBA’s third all-time scoring list. Bryant scored 33,643 points in his career, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone when he retired in 2016.

Bryant won five NBA championships during his 20-year career, all with the Lakers. He was named the league MVP in 2008 and was an 18-time All-Star.

