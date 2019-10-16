Koehler Electric warns of scammers trying to get into homes in Davenport

Officials with Koehler Electric are warning the community after they received reports of people giong door to door posting as employees from the company.

"We have been notified that individuals are going door to door and identifying themselves as employees of Koehler Electric in order to gain access to homes," officials posted to their Facebook page. "We do not solicit door to door and will not ask to enter your home without a previous appointment."

Officials with the electric company say that police have been notified and anyone with information or if this happens to you, you're asked to call the police department at 563-326-7979.