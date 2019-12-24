Kohls stays open 24-hours the night before Christmas.

It doesn't close it's doors until 6 p.m. today, so it gives shoppers plenty of time to cross off the last-minute gifts on that wish list.

Now keep in mind you can avoid the long lines and chaos in the stores and do a little bit of smart shopping by going to a gas station or a truck stop where they sell gift cards to numerous other locations.

You may not be getting those Black Friday prices but there are still plenty of sales going around that you will be able to grab a gift for everyone by Christmas.

The day after Christmas marks the biggest day of the year for returns and because of the spike in returns, it causes a bump in inventory, resulting in a decrease in prices on certain items. In order to avoid those lines, try doing your returns the first week of January since items have a longer return date on them around the holidays.

