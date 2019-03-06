Kohl's shrinking stores, leasing space to Planet Fitness

Kohl's is partnering up with gyms this year.

The plan is to make 10 of its stores smaller and lease the extra space out to Planet Fitness.

The announcement came Tuesday, and the company is hoping to open up the revamped locations this year.

If things go well, the split could happen at even more stores.

Kohl's CEO says this is just the latest effort to attract customers. Last month, the company partnered with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, and last year, the company teamed up with supermarket chain Aldi.

Like many brick and mortar stores, Kohl's is facing pressure from Amazon and other online rivals, along with growing discount chains like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.

Other stores are making their stores smaller too, including Target, IKEA and Macy's.