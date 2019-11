There will be something missing from the Moline skyline this holiday season.

A spokesperson for KONE tells TV6, its artificial tree that is usually placed on the top of the roof of the KONE Center in downtown Moline will not be put up due to safety concerns.

He goes on to say KONE and Financial District Properties have partnered to put up a large, live tree decorated with lights on the ground level at the Bass Street Landing for all families and visitors to enjoy.