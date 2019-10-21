Korean War veteran prepares for Honor Flight with help of nurse

Veterans are preparing for another Quad City Honor Flight next week, and one Korean War vet is traveling with a special friend, who also happens to be his nurse.

Earl Burkland fought in the Korean War and made two combat jumps over there. He's also a retired Moline police officer.

"They had a big party for me. They never done that for anybody, probably because I was hurt, but I can tell they were just happy to get rid of me," Burkland said.

Despite his health challenges at age 89, Burkland has kept his sense of humor.

"Actually, that's not an airplane. That's a marked door. Everybody that graduates from, to be a jump master, for training people how to jump."

And he definitely will not be jumping out of a plane he is boarding next week. Earl has been invited on the Honor Flight, and it will be his first time participating.

"I'm looking forward to it now," Burkland said.

He will be traveling alongside his nurse Maggie Conner, who checks on him twice a week.

"He deserved it. He said, 'Well, I don't have anybody that can go with me right now,' and I said, 'Well, I can go with you.' And that's how we started planning this," Conner said.

The Honor Flight is set to take off early next Thursday, Oct. 31 from Moline to Washington D.C. and is set to fly back to Moline the same night.

"I am excited. I have never been there. I get to go with a group of veterans and I'm honored to be there," Conner said said.