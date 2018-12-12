Kotex tampon recall, reports of pieces left in bodies

A Selection of tampons are being recalled because of concerns about the product unraveling during use.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation says it is recalling its " U by Kotex Sleek Tampons" -- Regular Absorbency.

The tampons are being recalled in the United States and Canada. The company received reports that the products come apart when customers try to remove them after use.

The pieces left inside have supposedly caused problems like infections, irritation, and injury. In some cases, people had to seek medical attention to remove the pieces.

The recalled tampons were manufactured between October 7th, 2016 - October 16th, 2018. The FDA has more information on the recall on their website.

