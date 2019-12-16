Kraft-Heinz plans one week shutdown over holidays

The Kraft-Heinz meat processing plant in Davenport will shutdown over the Christmas holiday week.

A company spokesperson says in a statement that the shutdown is part of "an effort to address year-end manufacturing capacity efficiencies and plant maintenance". The shutdown will be from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019. The company says it informed the 650 affected employees last week.

Officials say workers will continue to receive regular benefits and will report back to work on Monday, Dec. 30.

