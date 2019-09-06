Kurt Cobain royalty check from 28 years ago found in record store

The owner of a Seattle record store found an old royalty check belonging to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Easy Street Records posted an image of the check on its Instagram page.

“Royalty check found at Easy Street today,” the record store said. “This is dated 03/06/91, 6 months before #nevermind would change the face of the planet. We’re guessing the next royalty checks were a bit larger than only.... $26.57.”

Nirvana’s second album, “Nevermind,” thrust alternative rock into the mainstream. It sold more than 10 million copies, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The store's owner Matt Vaughan said the check was tucked into a box of Nirvana tour itineraries he bought back in 1993.

And it wasn't the only piece of Cobain memorabilia he found.

There was also a receipt from a 1990 money order, made out for $177 and marked as September rent.

“Doubtful he had any more money orders to landlords,” the record store said in another Instagram post. “RIP Kurt, we will always miss u. You changed the game; your music will last forever.”

Cobain died in 1994 at the age of 27.

His death was ruled a suicide.

