Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities

Kwanzaa celebrations are well underway as it began on Thursday, December 26th. Dozens came together to celebrate on Friday night in Rock Island at the Martin Luther King Center.

Kwanzaa is a spiritual, festive, and joyous celebration of the goodness of one's life. In Kwanzaa, there are seven principles or "themes": unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamma), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba), and faith (imani). They're taught during a seven-day long celebration of African cultural identity.

Ethelene Boyd, described as "Mother Kwanzaa" wants the holiday to be remembered throughout the entire year, "for it not just to be a holiday or a one-day thing or even a one-week activity. But that it becomes innate, it becomes engrained with us and we use it to respond to all of life's circumstances."

The celebrations in Rock Island have been going on for nearly two decades now! "We're determined to make our lives and our community and this world better than how we found it. That's one of our goals," said Boyd.

At the event, there were African vendors to highlight local businesses. Before the program started, there was also a room dedicated to arts and crafts activities for kids. E'Monie McClain said she learned about Kwanzaa at school and likes the event, "we get to be with everybody that we love and like and our friends. We get to have a good time and have arts and crafts and stuff, it's really fun!"

Mother Kwanzaa wants others to feel confident in themselves and their background. "I was made how I was made for a reason. And I'm to operate in that spirit and live and love for all the things I can do with my particular strengths and weaknesses."

After the kids made their own drums and shakers, they performed for everyone! "We want to encourage them to use their "kuomba"... their talent. They put it to work and show our young people, we are what we say. We don't just talk about it, we'll be about it," said Boyd.

The word Kwanzaa originated from Swahili, and means "first" - coming from the phrase "matunda ya kwanzaa" which roughly translates to first fruits. Families and communities gather for a feast, welcoming, reassessment, recommitment, and rejoicing.

Kwanzaa is not a religious, but a cultural holiday. They invite everyone to learn more about it. Kwanzaa will continue until January 1st.