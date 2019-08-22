Ky. man accused of posing as girl on Snapchat to receive explicit photos of boys

A grand jury indicted Scotty Johnson, 48, on 24 counts after an investigation into child sex crimes.

Scotty Johnson is facing more than 20 counts following an investigation into child sex crimes. (Madison County Detention Center)

They charged Johnson with possessing child pornography, distributing obscene matter to a minor, using electronic communication to procure a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

An indictment states between the fall of 2017 and spring of 2019, Johnson pretended to be a teenage girl on Snapchat in order to get boys to send explicit photos to him. He also sent videos of a female masturbating to the minors.

Then, according to the indictment, he deleted the Snapchat conversations and application from his phone to hide the evidence.

Johnson had political aspirations in 2018, but he lost the Democratic nomination in 2018 for a Madison County District 2 Magistrate.

He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

