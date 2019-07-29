LULAC helps 62 Quad City Area students with scholarships

62 Quad Cities students got a little extra help for college on Sunday afternoon. LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens gave out over $54,000 to students - from high school to postgrad. Anyone could have applied, no matter their age or ethnicity.

LULAC gave out 62 scholarships to Quad Cities students.

One student has gotten the LULAC scholarship five years now, and is very thankful, "College is very expensive. I think the more scholarships you can gain, the less stressful school will get. If I were working part-time and part-time school, I don't think I'd be able to dedicate so much time to my community, to other students and assure retention continues as we'd want" explained Guadalupe Chavez, one of the 62 scholarship recipients.

Organizers say it's crucial that the next generation of leaders is fully supported. Nick Salazar, LULAC Iowa State Director said, "it's really important that we empower and inspire them and give them opportunities for higher education. That way we can improve our communities across Iowa because the youth is our future."

To date, over $635,000 have been given out by LULAC to over one thousand Quad City Area students.