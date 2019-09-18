La. man arrested for meth climbs into interview room ceiling to escape, police say

Authorities in Ouachita Parish say they arrested a man for a series of crimes starting with the distribution of methamphetamine and ending with an attempted escape into the ceiling of an office building.

At Metro Narcotics Unit offices, agents say Aaron Joseph Farrar, 21, tried to escape by climbing into the ceiling of one of the interrogation rooms. He destroyed several ceiling tiles before being captured two rooms down.

According to an arrest report, the events that led up to the escape attempt started on Sept. 17 when the Metro Narcotics Unit got a hold of package that was on its way to Farrar.

After officers got a warrant to open it, they found about 8 oz. of methamphetamine inside.

MCU says they put the package back together and went to deliver it. Farrar took the package inside and opened it.

Agents detained the people inside the home. During their search, they found "numerous illegal items," including a .40 caliber Glock with a 30 round magazine.

Farrar is a convicted felon.

Agents found a Toyota Camry that was reported stolen out of Florida in the backyard. They say Farrar later admitted to stealing the car and knowing about the meth, but not knowing about the gun.

Agents brought him to the Metro Narcotics Unit offices, where he attempted to escape by climbing through the ceiling.

Farrar was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute, violation of a protective order, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple escape.

