Lake County Sheriff's Office says first-responders are on the scene of an explosion/building fire and are asking people to stay out of the area of Sunset Avenue from Green Bay to Delany, Waukegan.

They say they are "aware of a very loud explosion sound and ground shaking in the Gurnee area. (And) are working to determine the cause. If you have first-hand knowledge of the incident please call your local law-enforcement. If you’re not in danger and don’t have info, please don’t call 911."

