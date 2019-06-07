Lane closures expected on I-280 bridge while crews wash the bridge

Weather permitting, crews will be closing lanes on the I-280 bridge Monday so they can wash and clean the bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the daytime closures will begin Monday and last until Thursday. All lanes will be open Friday - Sunday.

The department says the work should last approximately two weeks.

They're asking that drivers allow extra time if using this route as travel delays are possible.

Officials also ask drivers to watch for changing traffic patterns when the work is performed.

You can view the area construction details on the IDOT's traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com