New construction is expected to begin on Monday, March 2 on the I-74 River Bridge.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge say there will be lane closures on River Drive, in both directions, between 19th Street and 23rd Street. This will be to allow contractors to work on the overhead structure.

This is expected to start Monday and go until Friday, March 6. This is dependent on the weather.

Officials say the closures will take place during off-peak hours.