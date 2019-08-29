Lane closures expected on the I-80 Bridge for bridge washing

Traffic has been moving on the I-80 Bridge where there are lane closures for bridge washing. This began on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Traffic has been moving on the I-80 Bridge where there are lane closures for bridge washing. This began on Thursday, Aug. 29. (KWQC)

According to a news release during mornings and midday, there will be lane closures on both sides of the bridge.

The washing is expected to be done in two weeks.

All lanes will be open to traffic from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and fully opened on Friday through Sunday.